Lockdown lifted at 5 Toledo public schools

TOLEEDO, OH (WTOL) - Five east Toledo public schools were on lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect ran from police.

The schools included Raymer, East Side Central, Oakdale and Navarre Elementary Schools and East Broadway Middle School.

All five lockdown orders have been lifted.

 

