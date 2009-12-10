Bell names executive mayoral staff

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor-elect Mike Bell named his executive mayoral staff in a press conference Thursday. Changing some of the traditional titles, the staff that will join Bell on Jan. 4 include the deputy mayor for operations, the business advocate, the safety director and the public information officer.

Steve Herwat, former head of the Lucas County Planning Commission, will serve as deputy mayor for operations, which will include duties of a chief of staff and liaison to council.

Dean Monske will be the mayor's business advocate. The role includes coordinating the city's economic development efforts, which includes acting as a liaison to regional economic development agencies, working with Toledo's suburban neighbors and serving as a link for business looking to create or expand in Toledo. Monske currently serves as vice president with the Regional Growth Partnership.

"Dean brings a collaborative perspective to this position that the City of Toledo has been missing for some time. He has a strong record of working with regional partners to achieve success in business development and retention," said Bell.

The city safety director is Shirley Green, a 26-year Toledo police veteran.

The public information officer for the mayor's office is Jen Sorgenfrei, who worked on the mayoral campaign.

Bell said he won't be micro-managing his staff. "There's no reason to hire people to do a job if you don't let them do it. My management style is going to be totally different. If I got a concern with the way he's doing something, or Dean, Shirley or Jen, then I'll address that issue with them," said Bell.

When it was brought up in the press conference that Herwat is a retired public worker and will be coming back on the taxpayer payroll, Bell said he's not worried about double dipping because he is more concerned about having the best people in place for his administration.

