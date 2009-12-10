Nicklaus wants to respect Woods' privacy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Jack Nicklaus says the fallout over Tiger Woods' car crash and allegations of extramarital affairs is "none of my business."

Nicklaus appeared Thursday at an event honoring a high school golf team that recently won a Florida state championship.

Columbus, Ohio, native Nicklaus won 18 major championships in his career, the most in golf history. Woods is second on that list with 14 majors.

