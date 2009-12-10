Nicklaus wants to respect Woods' privacy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Jack Nicklaus says the fallout over Tiger Woods' car crash and allegations of extramarital affairs is "none of my business."
Nicklaus appeared Thursday at an event honoring a high school golf team that recently won a Florida state championship.
Columbus, Ohio, native Nicklaus won 18 major championships in his career, the most in golf history. Woods is second on that list with 14 majors.
Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.