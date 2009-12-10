Bottle Tops: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

By Lauren Keith bio | email

(WTOL) - Bottle Tops promise to turn your canned beverage into an unopened bottle to prevent pop from going flat.

First things first---the Bottle Top pops right on..that is, if you press straight down on it. I tried T earlier in the car on the ride over, and my Pepsi can got all dented up. So, keep that in mind if you do use this product on your trip, like the commercial boasts. More importantly though...can you even drink out of this newly formed bottle?

Tom takes a sip and says, "I could do that in the car."

One claim passes: it does turn your can into a bottle. However, that might depend on what can you're using. All the soda cans worked, but no luck with the brewskie! Tom's beer can, at least, was too wide for the bottle top. Next we turn the bottles/cans upside down like the commercial shows to see if anything leaks. For the most part, no leakage, but if your can's dented at all, a little soda will likely leak out.

Still, if Bottle Tops really can keep your soda fizzing longer, it might be worth it. Tom agrees and tells on his wife here!

"Diane has a bad habit of drinking half a soda and then leaving it."

Hmm...well, let's save a tiff and see. I left Bottle Tops with the Carrs for a few weeks. I'm disappointed to report, there seems to be no difference with Bottle Tops.

Tom placed two half-full, opened soda cans in his fridge...one with a bottle top, one without. The next day, both tasted equally flat. So, we've taken some of the fizz out of this product. If you're a bottle lover, then it will at least do that for your cans, but it's not going to keep sodas from going flat. It will* prevent spills, so long as you close the top.

"They're too expensive," Tom notes.

When I ordered this online it was almost $25 with shipping. You'll find it now in stores for a cheaper price. Still, the Bottle Tops are a little flat, earning a C minus on this Does it Work test.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.