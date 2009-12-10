UPDATED--Suspect fleeing TPD jumps into Ottawa River

Police say two men broke into a west Toledo home around 11 a.m., Thursday in yet another daytime burglary in the Glass City.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A suspect jumped into the Ottawa River near the old Jeep plant while being chased by Toledo police Thursday around 11:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect has been taken to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center to be treated.

Police say they saw a van driving with some TV cables hanging out the back. They say the van was stolen and that the people in the van had also stolen a TV.

When the three people in the van saw the police, they stopped the van, got out and started to run. One of them jumped into the river. Police were able to talk him into getting back on shore.

