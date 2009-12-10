Police target shootings, guns in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Police Chief Warren Evans will discuss efforts to counter increased shootings and other gun offenses in southwest Detroit.

Details of the latest Project Crusaders task force crime blitz will be released during an afternoon press conference.

Evans started the task force four months ago in response to crime hot spots across the city.

Reporting data is compiled and used to alert police to areas where upticks in specific crimes are occurring. Nearly 80 people were arrested on drug and weapons charges following a blitz in late September.

Police also seized $26,000 in drugs and impounded 60 vehicles from a three-square-mile area on Detroit's northwest side.

Agencies involved in the task force include the FBI and Michigan State Police.

