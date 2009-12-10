BEWARE--Unemployment scams on the rise - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BEWARE--Unemployment scams on the rise

(WTOL) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says scammers are targeting people who receive unemployment benefits.

Victims received bogus text messages saying their employment benefits were suspended and they needed to call in. Then, scammers asked for personal information.

Ohio leaders say they would never ask for personal information over the phone and that no one should never give out personal information over the phone.

Powered by Frankly