Failed furnaces fire folks up

By Jonathan Walsh email

Posted by Kate Oatis email

GENOA, OH (WTOL) - Plenty of people were left in the cold Wednesday as their furnaces decided they weren't ready for the freeze.

"All the sudden these calls are coming in, people are starting to panic," said Tom Wojciechowski, Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning in Northwood.

Wojciechowski says the quick cold snap zapped a bunch of furnaces, including Bud Pressley's in Genoa.

"I knew it was going to get cold tonight and I didn't want to go through the night with this wind coming up the way it is," Pressley said.

To help avoid furnace shutdowns, Wojciechowski says check outside vents because with forced vented furnaces, "The venting is pushing out and the wind is blowing hard against it. That can cause the furnace to fail. A lot of times you have to reset it. Turn the power off and turn it back on."

