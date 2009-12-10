Snow, wind and cold continue to batter Michigan

Here are some tips to help you avoid furnace failure during winter cold snaps.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Frigid temperatures, 50 mph winds and heavy snow have battered Michigan as a storm that knocked out power to 60,000 homes and businesses and caused one death continues its Midwestern march.

The National Weather Service said Thursday the storm has delivered up to 13.5 inches of snow to parts of southwest Michigan, where a blizzard warning remains in effect and an additional 12 inches is expected by Friday evening. More than 15 inches has fallen in northern lower Michigan and 1 to 4 inches in southeast Michigan.

Michigan State Police said a 58-year-old Hartford man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash related to bad weather in Van Buren County.

CMS Energy Corp. says about 4,400 customers were blacked out Thursday, down from a peak of 50,000. DTE Energy Co. says about 10,000 customers remain without power.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Strong winds blew all day and night Wednesday. Trees fell down, as did power lines.

Even cars weren't safe.

Power outages (as of Thursday morning)

300 Toledo Edison customers (in Monroe County)

700 Detroit

Consumer Energy 3,000

