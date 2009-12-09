Toledo man sues Church's Chicken over wife's death

When Bernardine was in the hospital, Robert says doctors thought it was salmonella.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Attorneys for Robert Gorny filed a lawsuit this week against Paul Hubbard, who owned a Church's Chicken restaurant at the time a Toledo woman died.

Gorny claims both he and his wife, Bernardine, became ill after eating at a Church's on Byrne Road. Bernardine died in August while in the hospital.

"I did feel kind of queezy and upset a couple hours later, but then it cleared up for me," said Robert.

When Bernardine was in the hospital, Robert says doctors thought it was salmonella. The lawsuit calls it contaminated chicken that Bernardine ate, which caused her to become ill and to which illness she ultimately succumbed.

Robert says his wife's life consisted of sitting in her chair, lying in bed and going to the bathroom frequently. "Probably she was depressed more than anything in that whole period of time because there was nothing she could do," said Robert.

Attorneys did not return a request for information regarding a possible autopsy. Neither did former Toledo official Paul Hubbard return a request for an interview.

The next step is for the case to go before a jury for them to decide if Hubbard and the restaurant are responsible for Bernardine's death.

