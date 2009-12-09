Amazon giving Wal-mart a run for the money

By John Matarese

(WTOL) - Amazon.com is giving Wal-mart stiff competition for the best deals, according to a report by The New York Times.

The newspaper reports the two retailers are locked in price wars for toys, electronics, and DVDs. Both want to become the dominant retailer in the future, so they will continue cutting.

Shoppers are looking for a bargain more than ever in this tough economy. Many shoppers say they won't buy anything unless they feel they're getting a bargain. "People are watching their money a little more than they used to because they don't know what the future brings," said holiday shopper Juan Martinez.

The two retail giants are trying to lure in those cautious shoppers. When Wal-mart slashed the price of 100 toys to $10, Amazon.com matched the deals. Then Amazon.com cut the price of many books to $9, and Wal-mart matched those prices.

It's the consumer who will benefit from this corporate competition. In the past, many assumed Wal-mart had the lowest price, but more retailers, such as Amzaon.com, are offering some real competition. More than ever, shopping around may save money.

