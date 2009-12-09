Let’s Bring 'em Home group grants Toledo family’s Christmas wish

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many folks are planning to travel as the holidays approach, but not everyone is lucky enough to make it home.

Indeed, it didn't look like a Toledo family's military son would be able to come home, until a group called Let's Bring 'em Home stepped up to help.

George and Grace Flanner have nine kids and say they make every effort to get all of them home for Christmas, but admit it gets harder every year.

This year, it looked like 23-year-old Alex Flanner wasn't going to make the trip home for the first time because he's stationed in New Mexico serving in the Air Force.

Flanner was planning to spend Christmas in New Mexico until he heard about Let's Bring Em Home. The organization has been around since 2001 and is funded entirely by donations. The group flew 72 military men and women home for Christmas in 2008.

Grace Flanner admits she's very excited to see her son. "Last week he had emailed me about the organization and said that they had paid for his ticket and that he'd be coming home…"

The homecoming is even more special because Flanner will most likely be one of the 30,000 troops soon deployed to Afghanistan.

WTOL will bring you Alex's homecoming on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.