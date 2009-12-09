Toledo mom battling breast cancer is autistic son's only voice

By Melissa Voetsch email | bio

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One young Toledo mother's diagnosis of breast cancer is devastating, but her greater challenge is worrying about who will care for her autistic son.

35-year old Lorie Born's uncertain. She's getting a double mastectomy after two different and aggressive types of breast cancer were detected during an MRI.

Born says her 16-year-old son, Jeremy knows something's wrong, but to what extent, she's doesn't know.

Indeed, the only thing on Born's mind is getting through this for Jeremy. "I told him it was going to be hard for me to hug him -- which is hard because we're huggers."

Autism robbed the 16-year-old of words, but his mother has been his constant connection to the world.

As a special education teacher, Born has no doubt Jeremy's 24-hour care wore her down.

Born intends to fight for her son who sheds silent tears of love and for the mom who intends to continue to be his voice.

"If I even allow myself to think of him without me… I can't even go there," said Born.

A spaghetti dinner, bake sale and auction to benefit Lorie Born will be held at Bayside Boardwalk at 2759 Seaman Rd. in Oregon on Dec. 13 from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Donations can also be made in the name of the Lorie Born Cancer Fund at any Fifth Third Bank.

