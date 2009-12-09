General H1N1 vaccination clinics now in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Free H1N1 vaccination clinics are beginning for the general population in Lucas County. A total of 20 clinics have been scheduled.

Lucas County Health officials say these clinics have no restrictions, unlike the previous ones for high-risk groups.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register at https://h1n1vaccine.odh.ohio.gov/ to expedite their vaccination. Officials ask participants to complete the registration form, print it and bring it to the clinic.

Also, officials say there is plenty of vaccine, so there is no need to rush to be in the front of the line. Recent history has shown the first two hours of a clinic are the busiest. Wait times have become shorter as the clinic day proceeded.

The Health Department Downtown is located at 635 N. Erie St., in Toledo. The Western Lucas County Clinic is located at 330 Oak Terrace Blvd., in Holland.

General questions should be directed to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4114.

