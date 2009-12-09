At 5: Research shows holiday stress can trigger migraines

By Derrick Shore

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS) - The holiday season is a time to get together with family and enjoy each other's company, but new research say it's also the time for migraines.

Headache specialists say they see a big jump in migraine complaints around the holidays, with most of the headaches being triggered by stress.

Meg Castellano suffers from migraines, especially this time of year and describes the pain as debilitating and unstoppable.

"In November, I had two migraines. One just before Thanksgiving and one on Thanksgiving Day

She's not alone. Headache specialists say they see a jump in migraine complaints around the holidays, usually by about 50 percent.

Dr. Larry Newman, Director of Headache Institute at Roosevelt Hospital says the season is filled with migraine triggers.

"They're not sleeping. They're not eating and when they do eat, they're eating all the wrong foods and drinking all the wrong drinks,"

About 30 million people in the U-S suffer from migraines and the biggest trigger this time of year is stress. Trying to get ready for all the festivities and buying all those gifts can bring on serious head pain.

Newman says folks have to limit themselves and should do their best to avoid skipping meals and take it easy on the alcohol, especially red wine and processed foods.

In fact, Castellano says "you give yourself permission to have foods or wine for instance that you wouldn't normally consume but then you pay a price."

For people suffering from migraines, moderation seems to be the key to surviving the season.