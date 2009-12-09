Stabbing reported at Maumee High School

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Maumee High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after a stabbing that left one student injured and another taken into custody.

Police say the two freshman boys got into an argument in a locker room just before 2 p.m. One student pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other in the leg, just above the knee. The victim has been taken to a medical center to be treated. Crews on scene say the cut was not life-threatening.

The boy with the knife fled the school, and the school went into lockdown. The boy was found by Maumee police at his father's home. He is now in police custody being questioned. Police say he may be released into the custody of his parents or taken to the juvenile justice system in downtown Toledo. They say he will be charged.

There is no word yet on whether either teen has been in trouble before.

The lockdown has been lifted and students have gone home for the day.

Maumee school official says they have a zero tolerance policy, but they are not yet sure what punishment the boy in custody will receive. They add that counselors will be available for any students that need such services.

There is a safety officer in the building at all times, but the officer does not do safety checks.

Parents of Maumee High School students received emails and text alerts from the school's emergency notification system during the incident.

