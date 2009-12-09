Arbors at Toledo nursing home to close in March

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Extendicare, which owns The Arbors at Toledo Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, announced Wednesday the facility will close on or before March 8, 2010.

The administrator says the nursing home will work with families to relocate the facility's 74 residents.

120 workers will lose their jobs when the facility closes. The company says it will meet with union representatives if requested.

From a news release from Extendicare:

"Arbors at Toledo Subacute and Rehabilitation Center has been a member of the Toledo community for many years, and we are proud to have cared for residents with a wide variety of needs. While we value the contributions this center has brought to the Toledo community and the area health care system, in accordance with our overall strategic plan, we have decided to sell the building and the purchaser has made the decision to not operate the facility as a going concern. As a result, the difficult decision has been made to close Arbors at Toledo. "

"We anticipate the facility to close on or before March 8, 2010. Arbors at Toledo staff will work closely with its residents, families and/or legal representatives to ensure that each of the 74 residents finds an appropriate new place to live. We will work with county officials and area ombudsmen to identify and address individual resident needs. Every effort will be made to make the transition a smooth experience for all involved. The staff will continue to provide quality care until every resident is appropriately relocated to a new home."

"The 120 full, part time and PRN employees at this facility are to be commended for their efforts on behalf of the residents. For non-represented employees individual consultations, as well as job placement services will be made available. For union represented employees, upon request, we will meet with the union to discuss the effects of the closing of the center."

"Arbors at Toledo Subacute and Rehabilitation Center is owned and operated by Extendicare Health Services Inc., which owns and/or operates 26 skilled nursing centers and assisted living facilities in Ohio."

