Ohio Turnpike issues High Wind Ban

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio Turnpike Commission has issued a High Wind Ban from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The High Wind Ban means applies all triple-trailers, box-type double-trailers combination commercial vehicles in excess of 90 feet in length, mobile home/office trailers, high-profile campers and enclosed trailers, boat and horse trailers towed by cars or pickups.

Self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks are not included in the ban.

Also excluded are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.