Bell transition plan includes citizen investigative team

Within the first 45 days as mayor, Bell said he will hold his first State of the City address to reveal the action plan for his term in office.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A 31-member transition team, composed of business and labor leaders as well as public officials, will meet for the first time with Mayor-elect Mike Bell next week.

The main responsibilities of the group will be to offer strategies and suggestions for the implementation of Bell's platform as outlined in the Future of Toledo Strategic Plan, which was developed during his campaign.

Plans being made by the team are wide ranging and include a citizen investigative team to review the current and proposed city budgets. "The group is designed specifically to look at the budget and figure out what recommendations we can make ASAP to move ourselves in the right direction," Bell said.

While in office, Bell says he plans to have a regional approach to solving problems and will work to reduce any long-standing friction with neighboring communities. "One of the things I'm trying to do is increase my listening ability, to hear what people consider the problems to be. I've been taking the time to mend fences and build bridges because I think that's important," said the mayor-elect.

According to a press release by FLS Marketing, the Bell Transition Team Members are:

Jesus Angel, El Camino Dr. Yuen-Ting Lee, University of Toledo Marianne Ballas Ballas Buick/GMC Bill Lichtenwald, Teamsters Local 20 Aaron Baker, University of Toledo Rita Mansour, Thomas McDonald Partners Phil Barbosa Steven Mickus, Mercy Health Partners Fr. Michael Billian, Toledo Catholic Diocese John Moore, Owens Community College Board of Trustees Bruce Baumhower, UAW Local 12 Randy Oostra, ProMedica Bob Bernius, NW Ohio District Council of Carpenters Reverend Dr. Donald Perryman Chrystal Ellis, Former Supt., Toledo Public Schools Phil Rudolph, Rudolph-Libbe Louis Escobar, Former Pres. Toledo City Council Patsy Scott, Former Director of IT, City of Toledo Hugh Grefe, Local Initiatives Support Corporation John Szuch, Fifth Third Bank Balsharan "Singh" Grewal, Arnie's Gary Thieman, Findley Davies Dr. Marjorie Holt, Lucas County Children Services Paul Toth, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Paul Hubbard Rose Toth, Rose Custom Interiors Jeannie Hylant, The Hylant Group George Tucker, Toledo Area AFL-CIO Thomas Kovacik, TAGNO Timothy Wagener, Mayor of Maumee Jim Kozlowski, IBEW Local 8

