Haskins teen charged with burglary

UPDATED--The teen from Haskins who was found trying to break into a house during the search for him Monday has been charged with burglary.

Fifteen-year-old Jacob Hatfield went missing Sunday night. Police, fire crews and volunteers spent all day Monday searching for him.

Three other juveniles have also been arrested in connection to the break-in.

Here's the original story:

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Walbridge Police Department says missing Wood County teen Jacob Hatfield was found unharmed Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the Village of Walbridge.

Police say he was one of two people found breaking into a home but released no further details.

An investigation is underway on the 15-year-old's whereabouts between the time he went missing and when he was found.

Hatfield had been last seen at Mainstreet Church, Walbridge, on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 p.m.

