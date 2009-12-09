Owens Community College president to retire at end of this semester

Administrators assure nursing students they'll be able to get a job with their Owens education.

The students say their last two years at Owens were wasted in a cover-up and want monetary damages to make up for lost job opportunities and education.

Students claim school officials knew the school could lose its accreditation and chose to ignore the problem.

The community college is doing an internal investigation, and they have separated the nursing program from health sciences to create a new Owens School of Nursing.

Columbus attorneys filed two new lawsuits Tuesday representing more than 80 students from Owens Community College Toledo and Findlay campuses.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The president of Owens Community College is stepping down sooner than expected.

Dr. Christa Adams announced her resignation back in October, saying she planned to retire at the end of next year. But now Adams will leave at the end of this semester.

Owens will now commence a national search for a new president.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - The president of Owens Community College, Dr. Christa Adams, announced she will retire on December 31, 2010.

In a letter to the board of trustees, Adams wrote, "Leadership is about people. Presidencies are about leadership. So, presidencies are about people. In a recent presentation before Owens Community College faculty and staff, I began with this statement: "Collaboration is the only way I know how to lead." And we have led this College together."

Adams became the fourth president in the history of Owens Community College in July 2001.

