Officials say 45 horses died in Ohio barn fire

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities now say two miniature horses were also in a raceway barn that was consumed by flames, bringing to 45 the number of horses killed along with two men.

The blaze early Saturday at Lebanon Raceway is still under investigation. Authorities have ruled out arson, but they said Tuesday it could be weeks before they conclude their probe into the cause.

The State Fire Marshal's office is working with Lebanon fire and police and the Warren County Coroner. Officials have not released the names of the men who died.

Horse owners and fellow workers at the harness racing track have said veteran groomers Ronnie Williams and James Edwards were killed.

