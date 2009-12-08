Cherry Street Mission asks for help after truck breaks down

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Cherry Street Mission Ministries needs help. They haven't been able to pick up supplies from area businesses since their delivery truck broke down last week.

The Cherry Street Mission's Rodeney Schuster says their pantry is suffering and they are extremely low on meat.

The need for help is on the rise across Ohio. Frederick Harris has depended on the Cherry Street Mission for a few months. "I can't find employment. There's really nothing you can do," said Harris. He's one of more than 700 folks who are served meals by the mission each day.

The need is so great the charity is seeing a significant increase of residents at both of their homeless shelters.

Schuster says they need someone to let them borrow a truck or possibly even donate a truck that isn't being used. Of course, monetary donations are welcome as well.

If you or someone you know can help, call the mission at 419 242 5141.

