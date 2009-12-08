Cell phones considered a nuisance by some school principals

Taking a cell phone to school these days could get students in trouble with the principal.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Taking a cell phone to school these days could get students in trouble with the principal. Indeed, some area principals are locking up students' phones until parents bail them out.

At Genoa High School, it's best to keep the phones out of sight during school hours or they'll end up the principal's desk drawer.

"I got it taken away because I texted my friend and her phone went off. And they went through her phone to see who sent it, and they took mine away," Nicole Kramer said.

If students are caught a second time, there's a $25 fee to get the phone back. And for a third offense, the fee jumps to $75.

The policy seems to be working. Principal Ted Keller says after 3 years, he's taking fewer phones away. But he knows at some point the school rules will have to catch up with technology.

"I don't know if there is any way to avoid it, not unless we search every kid all the time," Keller said.

