U. Mich. institute accepting embryos for research

DETROIT (AP) - A leading researcher and director of the University of Michigan's A. Alfred Taubman Medical Research Institute says the university now can accept private donations of unused human embryos for creating new stem cell lines.

Dr. Eva Feldman spoke to the Detroit Economic Club Tuesday at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. Feldman is principal investigator for the first human clinical trial of stem cell treatment for the fatal neurodegenerative disorder commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease.

The institute's Consortium for Stem Cell Therapies was created this year to create new stem cell lines for treatments and cures.

Michigan voters last year approved a ballot proposal that loosened restrictions on embryonic stem cell research.

