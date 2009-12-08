NB US-23 back open after accident

(WTOL) - An injury accident on US-23 near the Ohio and Michigan border had NB US-23 closed and traffic backed up to the I-475/US-23 split in Sylvania Tuesday.

The backup has cleared, but at one point traffic was backed up to Secor and Talmadge.

