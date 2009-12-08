Woman accused of snatching purse with gun at Kroger faces judge

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - A woman accused of snatching a purse at gunpoint from a Kroger parking was arraigned in Oregon municipal court Tuesday morning. (Watch the attached video for Lisa Rantala's full report.)

Police arrested 31-year-old Rebecca Ruby for aggravated robbery Monday night after receiving several calls from people who saw surveillance video on WTOL last week.

Police say Ruby robbed a mother and her 14-year-old daughter as they were loading groceries in a Kroger parking lot. Police say Ruby threatened the mom she would shoot her in the face.

The mother then saw Ruby run off and police say Ruby used the stolen credit cards at an ATM on 7-95.

Police believe Ruby may have done the same thing at a Toledo Walgreen's parking lot.

Ruby is being held on a $100,000 bond and if found guilty could face up to 10 years behind bars.

Police are also looking for two male suspects they believe may have helped Ruby.