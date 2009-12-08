Ohio executes inmate with 1-drug lethal injection

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has executed a convicted killer through the first U.S. lethal injection using a single drug, a longer but supposedly less painful method than previous executions with three drugs.

Kenneth Biros was pronounced dead at 11:47 Tuesday, about 43 minutes minutes after he entered the death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

Ohio changed its execution method from three drugs to a single anesthetic following a failed attempt at putting a different inmate to death in September. Other states still use a combination of three drugs.

Biros was sentenced to die for killing a woman in 1991, then scattering her body parts in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

