Woman taken by ambulance from Tiger Woods' home

WINDERMERE, Fla. (CBS) - A rescue call was made early Tuesday morning to Tiger Woods' home, according to Orange County fire officials, but it's not known who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Orange County firefighters went to Deacon Circle in the exclusive subdivision of Isleworth at about 2:35 a.m. after authorities received a medical call from Woods' home. A woman was seen minutes later being taken into Health Central hospital in Ocoee on a stretcher.

Local 6 News spotted a black Cadillac Escalade being driven by a blonde woman that also went to Health Central. The tag number on the sport utility vehicle is just two digits off from the Escalade that Woods crashed the day after Thanksgiving, Local 6 News reported. The driver later left the hospital in the SUV.

Orange County fire officials will not release details about the rescue call, citing HIPPA laws.

The news comes a day after the release of an investigative subpoena request filed by the Florida Highway Patrol in which a witness believed to be Woods' wife, Elin, said that Woods consumed alcohol earlier in the day before crashing outside his Isleworth home and that the golfer has prescriptions for Ambien and Vicodin.

The request, which was made three days after Woods' Nov. 27 crash, was denied but stated that Woods was suspected of driving under the influence with property damage.

On the request form, a trooper answered the question, "Why do you reasonably suspect a crime occurred, and how is the evidence sought relevant to this crime?"

"The driver lost control of his vehicle, crashed and was transported to the hospital. A witness stated that the driver had consumed alcohol earlier in the day and the same witness removed the driver from the vehicle after the collision. Also, the same witness stated that the driver was prescribed medication (Ambien and Vicodin). Impairment of the driver is also suspected due to the careless driving that resulted in the traffic crash."

Woods' wife pulled him from the SUV, according to police reports.

