Perrysburg Navy seal says he did not mistreat Iraqi detainee

(WTOL) - Matthew McCabe of Perrysburg faced a judge Monday, accused of punching an Iraqi detainee linked to the 2004 killings of four U.S. contractors.

Two other Navy seals are also accused of the mistreatment. After a court appearance in Norfolk, VA, McCabe said all three are innocent. "No I did not, nor did the two other guys that I was with. We did not do anything that we're being convicted of," McCabe said.

The three men are receiving support from the internet, from Congress members and from the Perrysburg community. "I support what he did. I have no problem with what he did. I've known Matt for about 10, 15 years, and I think anybody in the same situation would have done the same thing," said neighbor Ken Campfer.

The 2003 graduate of Perrysburg High School is expected back in court next month.

