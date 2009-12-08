General H1N1 vaccines to begin in Lucas County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - H1N1 vaccinations for the general population begin next week in Lucas County. Currently, vaccinations are only available for high-risk groups.

The Lucas County Health Department will announce where the clinics will be mid-week. It is expected the clinics will begin Monday, Dec. 14.

When the clinics are announced, a list will be posted in the H1N1 information center on WTOL.com.

In addition to H1N1 vaccine, the county has acquired more seasonal flu vaccines.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.

 

