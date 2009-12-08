Toledo home break-ins highest in recent history

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The November crime statistics for the city of Toledo show burglaries topped the list in November.

In fact, the statistics show an incidence of one burglary per hour in the Glass City, says Deputy Chief Don Kenney. He adds that Toledo's high number reflects national statistics.

Typically police can track who could be hit and when. However, with so many cases, there are no more burglary hot spots.

Police are also seeing more burglaries during daylight hours.

It has been a record year for burglaries. July was a record-breaking month with 811 cases. The record was broken in August with 868 cases. Burglary cases dropped in September and October, but November broke the record yet again with 937 cases.

Police say December may be a busy month as well as people bring home Christmas gifts.

