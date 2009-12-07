Chief Navarre to decide fate of 2 officers who tested positive for drugs

This week is the first time random drug tests were done on a department-wide basis. Previously, only officers in evidence and narcotics were tested annually.

She's been with the department for 14 years.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two Toledo police officers could lose their jobs after investigators say they tested positive last month for marijuana.

The department has charged them on three counts: Habitual drunkenness or drug abuse, a violation of a departmental corrective and conduct unbecoming an officer. The hearings will be held next week.

Of 48 patrolmen randomly tested late last month, 40-year-old Karon Gallup tested positive for marijuana. She's been with the department for 14 years.

Fifty-two-year-old Curtis Jewell also tested positive. He's been with the TPD for 26 years.

This is the first time the department has been able to randomly test patrolmen. The procedure was agreed to in contract talks earlier this year.

Both officers and internal affairs will meet with Police Chief Mike Navarre Monday morning. He will decide what will happen to the two officers.

Navarre has said that discipline could range from suspension to termination.

