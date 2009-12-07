Latta calls for funding of Childhood Cancer Act

From a news release:

WASHINGTON - Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) sent a letter to Office of Budget and Management Director (OBM) Peter Orszag asking for the full funding of the Caroline Pryce Walker Conquer Childhood Cancer Act in his Fiscal Year 2011 budget request on. Friday, Dec. 3. The Caroline Pryce Walker Conquer Childhood Cancer Act of 2008 was introduced by former Congresswoman Deborah Pryce (R-OH), in memory of her daughter who passed away due to childhood cancer. The bill passed the House of Representatives during the 110th Congress by a vote of 416-0 and a unanimous vote in the Senate.

Congressman Latta's letter was co-signed by 13 members of the Ohio Congressional Delegation. A copy of the letter can be found here.

Earlier this year, Congressman Latta was successful in securing approximately $10 million in the FY 2010 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill as passed by the House to fund a portion of the Caroline Pryce Walker Conquer Childhood Cancer Act. These funds were directed to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in order to conduct special research into pediatric cancers. With this re-direction of funds, cancer cluster studies such as the ongoing study occurring in Clyde, Ohio will be able to receive funding from the NCI for their ongoing research into the Clyde Childhood Cancer Cluster.