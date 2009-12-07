Missing 15-year-old boy found safe in Walbridge

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Walbridge Police Department says missing Wood County teen Jacob Hatfield was found unharmed Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the Village of Walbridge.

Police say he was one of two people found breaking into a home but released no further details.

An investigation is underway on the 15-year-old's whereabouts between the time he went missing and when he was found.

Hatfield had been last seen at Mainstreet Church, Walbridge, on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 p.m.

