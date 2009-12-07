City begins automated trash collection - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City begins automated trash collection

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo has started automated trash and recycling collection for 7,000 residents Monday.

All city residents should have new trash containers by March 1 when program implementation is completed.

The switch to automated trash collection is expected to save the City of Toledo more than $3 million a year, according the Commission on Solid Waste's Julian Smith.

Smith also says labor reduction savings will allow the city pay for trucks and equipment.

