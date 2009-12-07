‘Boomerangers' -- kids in their twenties -- return home in record numbers

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - This holiday season, the dip in the economy has forced thousands of 20-somethings to move back home with their parents, even after they've been out on their own.

Twenty-six-year-old Heather Manion, for example, graduated from Bowling Green State University in December 2005 and immediately accepted a position with Konica-Minolta. She moved to Phoenix and worked for two years until she was compelled to come home by her father's ailing health.

Konica-Minolta had recently opened a Maumee satellite office that employed about 40 people. She worked there from April 2008 to January 2009, when the company closed the office.

"My father died in January. I took 5 bereavement days and everyone was really supportive. But when I came back in the door, I was literally there for 10 minutes and then I got the news that we were closing," said Manion.

While grieving the loss of her father and her job, she's been living off $700 unemployment a month and her mom's generosity. She also plays the role of stay-at-home sister and errand runner. "(I) go the grocery store for my mom or anything she needs me to do… Lately I've had to go Christmas shopping."

Manion is what social scientists call a "boomeranger," someone in their twenties who's left the nest but is back because of tough times.

While the recession has touched Americans of all ages, it has been particularly hard on young adults. One-in-10 adults ages 18 to 34 (10%) say the poor economy has forced them to move back in with mom and dad.

In fact, a recent survey by the Pew Research Center finds 13 percent of parents with grown children have one son or daughter who has moved back home in the past year.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, today's kids in their twenties could be the first American generation to not do better than their parents. A smaller share of 16-to 24-year-olds are currently employed -- 46.1 percent -- than at any time since the government began collecting such data in 1948.

About seven-in-10 grown children who live with their parents are younger than age 30. About half work full- or part-time, while a quarter are unemployed and two-in-100 are full-time students. Of all adults who report they currently live in their parents' homes, about a third (35 percent) say they had lived independently at some point in their lives before returning home.

Many of them continue to have hope, despite their situations.

"I've been on 50 interviews exactly, and I've applied to 210 positions… I'm on CareerBuilder.com everyday," said Manion.

As Manion nears the one-year anniversary of when she lost her job, she's staying positive. She says she has her health, her family and an opportunity to rediscover what she wants to do with her life. She says it has opened up her eyes to all the things she could be doing.



Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.