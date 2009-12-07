EcoTrack 11: Toledo Zoo reaches LED lights milestone

Gotta see those lights again this year! Here's the zoo's web site to tell you all about the display.

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The Toledo Zoo's Lights before Christmas display has accomplished a major environmental milestone. This year, over 50 percent of the zoo's lights utilize energy efficient LED lights.

When LED lights became available in 2002, the zoo began changing out their old lights. "Now we have over a million lights throughout the zoo, so it's not an easy task, but each year as our older lights go bad, we recycle and… replace them with LEDS," said the Toledo Zoo's Andi Norman. She says the zoo's ultimate goal is to use all LED lights for the displays.

The Toledo Zoo tries to conserve energy whenever possible. They've already installed a wind turbine to power ticket booths and utilize geothermal technology in their aquarium. And they also power their holiday chimineas with trees that have been trimmed or cut down at the zoo.

The Lights Before Christmas runs until Dec. 31, 2009 from Monday to Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 5-9 p.m.



Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.