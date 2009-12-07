Man accused in deadly hit and run pleads no contest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused in deadly hit and run pleads no contest

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A man accused in a fatal hit and run in east Toledo January was in court Monday morning.

Jose Garcia pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide and failure to stop. He's accused of running down Flemming Williamson as he was riding his bike in January.

Garcia will be sentenced next month and could face up to 13-years in prison.

