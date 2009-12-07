Police respond to dozens of crashes during first winter storm

(WTOL) - Police responded to dozens of crashes, spinouts and rollovers on northwest Ohio roadways Monday morning.

The morning commute was left at a standstill on some roadways, and traffic crawled slowly on others. Callers reported patches of black ice.

A second storm is expected Tuesday night. The storm will likely be similar to this one in that accumulation will be minimal, but roads could be slick during the snowfall. The high on Wednesday, however, is forecasted to be 40 degrees, so any snow will melt or turn to rain by Wednesday morning.

Be sure to leave early and drive slowly.

