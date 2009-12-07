No serious injuries in wrong-way crash on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) - A vehicle driving the wrong way on I-75 northbound caused a crash around 4:30 a.m. Monday just over the Michigan state line in Monroe County.

Police say there were no serious injuries resulting from the crash.

Investigators report the driver of a red Pontiac Sunfire swerved to avoid the vehicle driving the wrong way. The Sunfire hit a guard rail, avoiding a head-on collision.

Police say the driver suspected of going the wrong way never stopped, but they have a name to follow up on based on a license plate number.

Both Toledo police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

