Oral history of World War II goes local

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - The Way Library in Perrysburg and the University of Toledo are taking part in the Library of Congress Veterans Project. Veterans of all wars are interviewed, their conversation put on DVD, creating an oral history preserved for all generations to come.

With Monday being the 68th anniversary of Japan's sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, the Way Library held an event to honor veterans involvement on December 7, 1941.

Thousands of U.S. soldiers died that early Sunday morning. It was the beginning of World War II.

Those who fought in it are remembered as ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

"Modesty and patriotism. Love of country."

Those are words author Bud Fisher uses to describe the men and women who fought in World War II. He's interviewed eighty of them from northwest Ohio for his new book "What a Time it Was."

"Everyone downplays their own contribution to the war effort. Even those whose chests are filled with medals," Fisher said. "They are loathe to talk about this."

James Gilbert remembers hearing the guns go off because he was staying ashore. He's one of ten Pearl Harbor survivors living in northwest Ohio.

"We didn't expect anything like that to happen," Gilbert said. "It woke us up."

Gilbert was 21 and stationed aboard the USS MacDonough.

He worries today's generation will forget the contributions of the Greatest Generation to keep our country free.

"Because of the war situation in the Middle East. National tragedies made people concentrate on today," said Gilbert.

That's why Fisher has written his book. "In 100 years from now, the voice of the veteran of World War II will be priceless."

