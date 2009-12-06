Resurrection Cemetery vandalized again

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email



TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Resurrection Cemetery, on Hill Ave. near Holland-Sylvania in south Toledo, is again the victim of vandalism.

It's the second time is less than a month vandals have hit Toledo's newest and largest Catholic cemetery.

Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning police say someone went into the cemetery and damaged mausoleum windows and doors.

Police believe someone used a construction ladder to shatter five glass doors and three windows around the mausoleum. The vandals also hit six windows above the doors with an air gun.

Karen Yang feels the vandalism is probably due to frustration. "In these times when it's really trying, people don't know how to handle frustration and I don't know if it was the situation where these individuals were really frustrated and just wanted to strike out at something."

Five large glass doors now sit boarded with a sign temporarily not allowing people to visit with their deceased loved ones.

"They think they are having a good time, but it isn't," said Joseph Ich, whose concerned about the vandalism. "They're just young and don't understand."

It's a crime that has both the police and the community wondering why someone would want to damage a place meant to let those who've passed rest in peace.

"It's really heartbreaking because ... it's something for everyone. It's not just for Christians. It's a cemetery for everybody," said Mary Tillman. "If everyone would just respect their own things and other things around them, we wouldn't have these problems."

Police found the vandal's air rifle in a nearby construction site but they are still looking for suspects.

If you have any information you can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

