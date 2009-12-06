Toledo's largest Catholic cemetery, becomes the victim of vandals

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Tim Mannor- email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo's newest and largest Catholic cemetery, has become victim of vandalism. The cemetery is located on Hill Avenue near Holland- Sylvania in South Toledo.

It happened between 6pm on Friday night and 8:30 in the morning on Saturday. The cemetery was closed Sunday morning while police investigate what lead vandals to ruin a place where people lay their loved ones to rest.

Police say someone entered the cemetery and shattered windows and doors by using construction ladders. Police believe the suspects also left behind an air riffle which was lying near a construction site nearby.

The damage list consists of three shattered large plate glass windows, five shattered glass entry doors and six upper building plate glass windows with pellet holes.

Police are not sure how many people are involved with this crime, if you have any information regarding you are being urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2009 WTOL, a Raycom Media station. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.