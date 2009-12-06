Detroit teachers' deal includes $10,000 loans

DETROIT (AP) - A tentative three-year contract between Detroit Public Schools and its teachers union includes the district essentially getting up to $10,000 in interest-free loans from each of the educators.

Members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers meet Sunday at Cobo Hall to learn details. The Detroit News reports teachers are being asked to agree to a $250 deduction from biweekly paychecks starting in January. Pre-tax deductions come from 40 paychecks. Teachers would get $10,000 back once they leave.

It's called the Termination Incentive Plan. Emergency Financial Manager Robert Bobb said the deal will save jobs in the cash-strapped district. The union wants teachers to ratify the pact before they leave for break Dec. 18. The previous contract expired in June.