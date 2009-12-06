Bungling burglar at Mich. shop busted by workers

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man trying to burglarize a southwestern Michigan towing and auto-repair shop got a surprise when he found tow truck drivers inside still on the job.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the Marz Collision Services drivers were drinking coffee around 8 p.m. Friday in Ottawa County's Tallmadge Township when they heard noises in another room.

Owner Bob Marz said a man had just broken a window and was attempting to enter the building. The man took off on foot, and driver Todd Hodges pursued in his wrecker - calling police with his cell phone.

Authorities arrested a 45-year-old Grand Rapids man. He's expected to face burglary charges. The drivers, who had spent the day pulling cars from snowbanks, stayed on the job after the arrest.