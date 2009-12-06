Clinton hasn't looked into Knox case in Italy

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says she hasn't yet looked into the case of the American college student in Italy who was found guilty of murdering her British roommate.

Amanda Knox of Seattle has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after a yearlong trial. Knox's family insists she's innocent and is a victim of character assassination. They plan to appeal. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington state, has said she plans to bring her own concerns - including whether "anti-Americanism" tainted the trial - to Clinton.

Clinton says she's been tied up with Afghanistan policy and hasn't examined the case. Clinton says she'll meet with anyone who has concerns about the case. She also says she hasn't expressed any concerns to the Italian government. Clinton spoke on ABC's "This Week."

