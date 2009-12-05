Toddler dies in house fire, mother hospitalized

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A 2-year-old girl is dead following a house fire late Friday night. It happened in the 1100 block of Harding St. in south Toledo around 11:30.

When fire crews arrived, they found 28-year-old Shawntelle Simmons on the living room floor unresponsive. Paramedics were able to revive her and transported her to The University of Toledo Medical Center where there is no information on her condition.

The toddler, 2-year-old Ashanti Simmons, was found in an upstairs bedroom. Fire crews were unable to revive her.

Initial investigation reports indicate the fire started in the kitchen.

