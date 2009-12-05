1 dead in small plane crash in woods near Harrison

HARRISON, Mich. (AP) - A small, twin-engine plane has crashed in a heavily wooded area near Harrison, killing one person.

The Clare County sheriff's department says it got a call Friday night that a small plane appeared to be spinning out of control. Sheriff's deputies and Harrison firefighters searched the area about 90 miles north of Lansing.

Authorities found remains of the plane and a body of a person believed to be the pilot on Friday night. The sheriff's department says most of the aircraft was burned by the time they arrived.

