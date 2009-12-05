Anthony D.

Born August 2000
Anthony is very helpful around the house and wants to be a police officer. His favorite class is science and he loves video games. He's looking for a family that will take him camping and to area games.
Click here to learn more about Anthony.
Agency: Lucas County Children Services
For more information on Anthony, please contact:Lucas County Children's ServicesCeline Woods419.213.3670
Contact: Celine Woods
Telephone: (419) 213-3336
