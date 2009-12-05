Anthony D.

Born August 2000

Anthony is very helpful around the house and wants to be a police officer. His favorite class is science and he loves video games. He's looking for a family that will take him camping and to area games.

Agency: Lucas County Children Services

For more information on Anthony, please contact:

Lucas County Children's Services

Contact: Celine Woods

Telephone: (419) 213-3336